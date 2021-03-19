Banditry Won't End In Nigeria ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that banditry may not end in the country because the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has continued the politicisation of security.

Wike said by politicising insecurity, the APC government plunged the security troubled states into an unimaginable banditry scale that may not end soon.

The governor disclosed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike explained that when Rivers experienced insecurity in 2015, he ran to the federal government but instead of getting their support, they dismissed it because they want to make the state remain ungovernable.

He said: "They didn't send special forces to Rivers as they're sending to other states now. They refused to support me because they didn't want the state to be governable.

"Crime knows no boundary. It can be you tomorrow. If they had shown zeal to fight crime, irrespective of the party you belong to, a good result would be achieved.

"Banditry will never end since they've politicised the issue of security. I told them don't politicise issues of security.

"They're paying the price. Whatever you sow, you will reap. If you sow peace, you'll reap peace; if you sow trouble, trouble will always be with you."