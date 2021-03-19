BREAKING: Lagos Police Arrest Foodstuff Seller For Gay Acts

The Lagos State Police Command said on Friday that its operatives arrested a 28-year-old foodstuff seller, Jane Otubo, for gay acts in the Oshodi area of the state.

SaharaReporters learnt that Otubo, who hails from Enugu State, was apprehended on Eniola Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi area by the Makinde Police Division.

He was reportedly arrested on Thursday when he was caught in the act by neighbours.

It is not clear yet the man Otubo was having sex with.

"We have arrested a middle-aged man for homosexual acts. He is allegedly a habitual homosexual. Police operatives attached to Makinde division nabbed him on Thursday in the Mafoluku area," the police Spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in WhatsApp messages.

Despite mounting pressure from the United States of America and other world powers, Nigeria has refuser to repeal its anti-gay law which was signed by former President Goodluck Jonathan.