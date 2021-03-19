BREAKING: WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger All Down for Users Around the World

Instagram, WhatsApp and FacebookMessenger have gone down for users across the world, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The three apps, all of which are part of the Facebook company, and share common technology stopped working on Friday afternoon UK time.

Users saw error alerts when they opened the app and were unable to send or receive messages.

Facebook’s official “platform status” page, which tracks problems for developers, indicated that the platform is “healthy” and that there was no known issues.

