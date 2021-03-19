Delta PDP Women Leader Almost Stripped Naked As Members Fight Over Money At Ex-Minority Leader's Home

Members of the Isoko North Local Government Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta state, popularly known as Ogwo, engaged in fisticuffs at the country home of a former minority leader and member representing Isoko federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, over N1 million provided for visitors to share.

SaharaReporters gathered that the fight broke out on Monday afternoon shortly after the party's primaries held at its secretariat, Ozoro, to choose the Isoko North constituency candidate that will fly the party's flag during the April 10, 2021 bye-election to replace the late House of Assembly majority leader, Tim Owhefere as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Our correspondent gathered that the party chairman, Godwin Ogorugba, Leo Ogor's younger brother, Jay Ogor, government functionaries, party leaders, Elders, and the party's House of Assembly bye-election candidate, Jude Ogbimi, had moved from the party's secretariat to the country home of the lawmaker for a reception when the fight broke out.

Narrating the ugly incident to SaharaReporters, a delegate who attended the reception, disclosed that the party's women leader was almost naked following how she was beaten.

The source said her clothes were torn by some of the party youths who invaded the reception to cart away the money, also known as kola nut wedges.

"On arrival at the reception at Ogor's home, some prominent party members and government officials from the local government area decided to give out kola nut and over a million naira and all the prominent party members and government officials left almost immediately to attend a meeting at the home of the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Ovuozorie Macau lay, at Owhelogbo.

"However, Hon. Leo Ogor was not in town when his home was used for the reception. As our prominent party members and government officials from the local government left, we commenced the disbursement of the kola nut and money to wards and some of the party youths stormed the place and began to fight over the money and it led to a free for all. At this time the party women leader, Ogwo, had grabbed the money and hid it in her private parts for safety.

"But surprisedly, the youths still turned to her, grabbed her and started beating her, torn her clothes, almost stripped her naked completely and people began to run for their lives. The women leader was later given clothes to wear home by a good Samaritan and member of the party who also attended the reception. But the good thing was that the youths did not succeed in taking away the kola-nut money."

Meanwhile, our correspondent gathered that 147 delegates had earlier complained bitterly during the party's primaries because of the N20,000 each of them was given to cast their vote for the party's House of Assembly bye-election candidate, Jude Ogbimi, who happens to be the sole candidate.