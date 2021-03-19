Love Is Love, Hamilton Slams Catholic Church For Refusing To Bless Same-sex Marriage

It is unacceptable that in this day and age, anyone should face prejudice or discrimination based on the person they love, especially in the name of God who we are told loves us all equally.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2021

Formula One car racing champion, who is also a self-professed Catholic, Lewis Hamilton has criticised the Catholic church after the Vatican stated its refusal to bless same-sex marriages.

Hamilton shared his opinion after Elton John condemned the church's decision, which was announced this week.

Grammy award-winning singer, Elton John wrote: "How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they 'are sin', yet happily make a profit from investing millions in 'Rocketman' - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy."

Hamilton reposted Elton's post and said their refusal to accept same-sex marriages was "unacceptable".
 
He wrote: "Standing in solidarity with Elton John and the whole LGBTQ+ community on this issue.

"It is unacceptable that in this day and age, anyone should face prejudice or discrimination based on the person they love, especially in the name of God who we are told loves us all equally.

"It is incredibly sad that many will now feel they have to choose between their faith and being their true self, and I want my followers to know that I stand with you and I support you, and you deserve happiness.

"Love is love, don't let anyone tell you differently."

Hamilton begins the defence of his seventh world title in Bahrain on March 28.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Delta State Would Have Been Better If All Politicians Stole Like Ibori - Anglican Bishop
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram American Pastor Offers To Meet Boko Haram Leaders, Replace Leah Sharibu In Captivity
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Christianity Governor Fayose’s Ekiti Appointments Are Lopsided And Biased, Group Says
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari's Ban On IMN: It's Shiites Today, It May Be Catholics Tomorrow, Warns Cardinal Onaiyekan
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity Redeemed Pastor Adeboye: I knew Vice President Osinbajo's Chopper Would Crash But Didn't Tell Him
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity Taraba Church Attack: Gunmen Kill RCCN Members, 15 Missing, Dozen Hospitalized
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME EXPOSED: How A Retired Naval Officer Terrorising Benue, Joseph Dzunve, Allegedly Burnt Nurse Alive In Her House
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Youths Give Yoruba Indigenes 72 Hours To Leave Northern Region Over Sunday Ighoho's Statement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Fani-Kayode Caught On Tape Threatening Domestic Worker With Hammer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Threatens To Sue Punch Newspaper For N6billion For Exposing Assault Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How El-Rufai Cooked Lies That Oritsejafor And I Are Boko Haram Sponsors – Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Six Top Sex Scandals Involving Nigerian Politicians
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands PDP Chieftain Over Assassination Of Aborode
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Food Scarcity: We Will Take Control Of Borders, Seaports In South-West — Igboho
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Sexually Harassed Me, Asked His Bodyguards To Strip, Flog Me— Nanny
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Lagos Residents Burnt, Beat Suspected Female Kidnapper To Death
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Live Like Prisoners Abroad – Countryman Advises Migrants Not To Come
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019 Election: We Have Evidence Atiku Defeated Buhari In 2019—Bauchi Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad