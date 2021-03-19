Love Is Love, Hamilton Slams Catholic Church For Refusing To Bless Same-sex Marriage

Formula One car racing champion, who is also a self-professed Catholic, Lewis Hamilton has criticised the Catholic church after the Vatican stated its refusal to bless same-sex marriages.

Hamilton shared his opinion after Elton John condemned the church's decision, which was announced this week.

Grammy award-winning singer, Elton John wrote: "How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they 'are sin', yet happily make a profit from investing millions in 'Rocketman' - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy."



Hamilton reposted Elton's post and said their refusal to accept same-sex marriages was "unacceptable".



He wrote: "Standing in solidarity with Elton John and the whole LGBTQ+ community on this issue.



"It is unacceptable that in this day and age, anyone should face prejudice or discrimination based on the person they love, especially in the name of God who we are told loves us all equally.



"It is incredibly sad that many will now feel they have to choose between their faith and being their true self, and I want my followers to know that I stand with you and I support you, and you deserve happiness.



"Love is love, don't let anyone tell you differently."



Hamilton begins the defence of his seventh world title in Bahrain on March 28.

