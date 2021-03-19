Nigerian Government Wants To Spend $1.5billion On Embalming A Dead Refinery — Dino Melaye

A former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has faulted the move of the Nigerian government to renovate the Port Harcourt refinery with $1.5 billion.

The Nigerian government had on Wednesday approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery.





The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had stated this while briefing newsmen at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.



But reacting to the development on his Twitter page, Melaye described the refinery as a dead one, stating that the money is going to be spent on the embalmnent of a “dead refinery”.

In the video, Melaye said there is a need to "reverse this satanic, wicked, nefarious decision."

1.5 billion dollars(720 billion naira) for embalment of Port Hacourt Refinary by Federal Government is unacceptable. SDM pic.twitter.com/e6MjWGBrFu — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) March 18, 2021

He also alleged that some want to eat and benefit from the decision he described as "stealing".

Melaye said: “It is sad to note that the Federal government wants to use $1.5 billion to renovate the Port Harcourt refinery. $1.5 billion today is over N700 billion.

“You want to use over N700 billion to renovate a dead refinery. Port Harcourt refinery is dead. Not only moribund but dead.

“This money is going to be spent on the embalmnent of a dead refinery. When would this stealing stop in this country? When will this inconsiderate corruption stop in this country?

“As an anti-corruption network, as patriotic citizens of this country, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reverse this satanic, wicked, nefarious decision.

“Those who want to eat and benefit from this stealing, we are waiting, we are watching. We have no other country to call our own, we would not keep quiet in the midst of this corruption.

“We have never had it so bad in this country. You want to use over $700 billion on a dead refinery all because we want to appropriate our common matrimony to some few individuals. God save the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In an unjust society, silence is a crime.”

