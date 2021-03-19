We Won’t Go To School Again —Freed Zamfara Schoolgirls

The attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara state has begun to take its toll on education in the state as some of the abducted students have said they would not return to school.

Over 270 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits from the school in February, 2021. They were however released few days after.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Speaking to SaharaReporters on Friday, some of the students vowed never to return to school again.

“My friends and I have decided not to return to school again because we don’t want gunmen to abduct us again,” one of them said.

Another released students said though she hoped to be a medical doctor or nurse, she was no longer returning to school.

“My future ambition before was to be a medical doctor or nurse but I won’t be going back to school again. The Nigerian government has failed to protect us,” she told SaharaReporters.

Another girl however said she would seek transfer to another school in Gusau to continue her education.

One of the teachers in the school said, “With what they experienced in the hand of the kidnappers, some of them told me ‘Mallam, I’m not going back to school again.’ I didn’t say anything because I know what they narrated what the experienced in the bush to me.”

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Agrarian and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, steal cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.