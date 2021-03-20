Miyetti Allah Writes Police, Says 30 Herdsmen, 322 Cows Missing In Anambra

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2021

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has written to the police over alleged attacks on Fulani herders in Anambra State.

MACBAN said there had been increasing violence against herders around Ayamelum, Anambra East, Orumba South, Dunukofia LGAs.

File Photo: Herdsmen.

The South Eastern Zone Chapter reported the matter to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, E Department, Force Headquarters.

The letter signed by the Zonal Chairman, Gidado Siddiki, said the attacks resulted in casualties.

The formal complaint stated that 30 Fulani herders and 322 cows are missing.

“The lives of members of MACBAN are in danger in parts of these concerned communities.

“We, therefore, ask for your urgent interventions to forestall further loss of lives and properties,” it read.

Attacks on civilians and security operatives in Anambra have increased lately.

On Thursday, gunmen killed police officers, soldiers, burned a van and carted away their arms.

SaharaReporters, New York

