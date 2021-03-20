Senate President Lawan Diverts Government Fund For Vulnerable Women In Yobe To Reward Female Politicians

A source told SaharaReporters that the process of disbursing the fund, which was meant for 3 400 vulnerable women in the State was marred with partiality in Yobe North.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2021

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has allegedly diverted the recently launched Federal Government's conditional cash grant meant for rural women in Yobe State to reward female politicians.

Ahmed Lawan

The source claimed that a special adviser to the Senate President on Special Duties, Habu Kaku, substituted the names of the grant's authentic beneficiaries and replaced them with women politicians in Yobe North on the Senate President's instruction.

Kaku had also allegedly claimed that the grant is from the Senate President and not Federal Government.

The development has brought a lot of tension in Gashua, the Senate President's hometown, as those whose names were substituted, have been left in agony.

Two women, Sadiya Mohammed and Aisha Ibrahim, whose names were removed from the list and replaced with other names, described the move by the Senate President as unjust and called for the immediate reversal of their funds.

The Senate President is also accused of selecting people from his tribe and leaving others in the disbursement.

