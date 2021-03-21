2023 Presidency: Doyin Okupe Apologises To Igbo Over Comment North Must Forgive Them For Killing Ahmadu Bello

Calls for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction has continued to generate heated controversies as the country's next general elections move closer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2021

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has apologised for his comment on the 2023 elections and Igbo presidency.

But in a Twitter post on Saturday, Okupe said an Igbo president cannot emerge in 2023 except there's a national consensus. 

He had also claimed that the South-East will not produce a president until forgiven by the North for the killing of Ahmadu Bello in 1966.

“A national consensus for Igbo presidency cannot evolve until the core North forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 coup.

“If this consensus emerges, in the interest of equity, fairness & national unity, I will shelve my ambition & support whoever is chosen as a candidate by my party. However, if this national consensus is not achievable, I WILL RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2023 by God’s Grace.”

His comment has generated a backlash with many people accusing him of trying to smear the Igbo presidency campaign due to his presidential ambition.

In a follow-up post, however, Okupe expressed regret over his initial comment.

He wrote: "OPEN APOLOGY TO THE IGBOS. I tender my unreserved apology to the Igbos & other Nigerians who felt offended by my post on the Igbo presidency and the North. I never intended to hurt or demean the Igbos. Instead, I wanted to help actualise the dream. I regret the said post & I am truly sorry."
 

