Attack On Ortom: Police IG Deploys Special Investigators To Benue

The Inspector–General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed a team of specialised investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja to Benue State.

The development follows the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom on his way from his farm at Tyo-mu on the Makurdi-Gboko road on Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

Adamu, who condemned the incident, said the deployment is to provide additional investigative support for the state police command.

Adamu, in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, directed the Benue State Commissioner of Police Command to take adequate measures towards strengthening and improving security in the state, particularly around the governor of the state.

While calling for calm, the IGP assured that the Force will continue to do its best to stabilise the security situation.

The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack and reported attempt on the life of the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Chief Samuel Loraer Ortom, at his farm on the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital, on Saturday, 20th March, 2021.

“The IGP has also specifically directed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations.

"Meanwhile, in order to ensure a speedy, thorough and conclusive investigation into the matter, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialised investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja to Benue State to provide additional investigative support to the Benue State Police Command."