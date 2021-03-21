Borno Man Commits Suicide In Kano, Leaves Note Reading "Its An Act Of God"

A 42-year-old man in Kano State, identified as Babagana Usman, has committed suicide by hanging himself.



Usman, who lived in Tsamiya in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state, hung himself in his room, with a note confirming he killed himself and that the act was an act of God.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The letter said, "His death was from God, so no one else did it to him."

Usman hailed from Borno State but was married in Dorayi Babba.

The spokesperson for Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the suicide.

He said the police were investigating, BBC Hausa Service reported.

Kiyawa said the police were worried that suicide was on the increase in Kano.

Of recent, a man in Sauna Kawaji and a young man in Kano's Masukwani area also committed suicide.