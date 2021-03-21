BREAKING: Suspected Killer Herdsmen Allegedly Attack Igboho Mother's House

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2021

Some suspected gunmen on Sunday, allegedly invaded the residence of the mother of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho's spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Sunday night.

SaharaReporters Media

Koiki stated that three Fulani herders attacked the woman's house a few minutes before 8pm on Sunday. 

He said one was apprehended and while the other two escaped. The one arrested has been handed over to the police.

He wrote, “Chief Sunday Adeyemo's mother's house at Igboho was invaded by three Fulani men this evening around 7:54pm. Two of them escaped, one is currently held at Igboho police station.” 

Also, a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode confirmed the development on his Twitter page. 

Fani-Kayode, who said he spoke with Igboho, noted that the invaders were on a mission to attack the older woman.

His tweet read, “I just spoke to Sunday Igboho and he told me that two foreign Fulani terrorists were apprehended in his mother's home in Igboho, Oyo state this evening. Their mission was to harm Mama. One of them escaped whilst the other is with the police. Those that sent them are playing with fire!” 

SaharaReporters, New York

