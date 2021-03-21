Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari

A group agitating for the independence of the Oduduwa Republic on Twitter, Yoruba Nation, has lambasted the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, for bowing to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group posted a picture of Gbadebo shaking hands with Buhari in October 2018 while bowing slightly.

The tweet read, “See first-class king Alake of Egba, bowing down for a Fulani man. A big disgrace to Yoruba people.”

Some people from the South-West region have started reacting to this.

For instance, @crystalabeeke said, “Even Fmr Gov. (Ibikunle) Amosu didn’t bow to Buhari. When the Fulani herdsmen destroyed farmlands and killed farmers, sent some exile Alake of Egba didn’t make a comment about it. If separation will bring peace then let it be.”

Another Twitter user, @BiyiokeOke posted, “Can you imagine all because of money, that was why OGD (Otinba Gbenga Daniel) wanted to remove him then.”

@Imolefa wrote, “Sigh you're wrong if you hold Yoruba Obas in higher esteem nowadays. They're invalid, impotent, unworthy or unexceptional and irrelevant. Until they stop taking a bribe or lobbying for recognition over there, they'll continue degrading, humiliating that royal seat they represent.”

@muyiwa66 wrote, “Useless kings, they'll always work against their people when they see money. Ogun will kill those hindering our progress, we can't be under a nation that has no plan for the next generation.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the group posted an image of a currency note proposed for the Yoruba nation after independence.

âOduduwa National Currency shall be called 'FADAKA' Meaning Silver .. or short as just 'FAD' Here is a 20 Fadaka Sample Banknote.â

The development comes amidst calls for Yoruba sovereignty. Last week, popular historian, Prof Banji Akintoye, alongside freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) declared the sovereignty of the Yoruba nation.

Akintoye and Igboho, among other Yoruba leaders stated that the Yoruba nation can be independent and yet, thrive.

Professor Akintoye said the most important thing for the Yoruba nation is to learn to work towards its sovereignty.

He urged all Yoruba patriots to work together for the independence of the Yoruba nation, urging the young ones not to involve violence but peaceful deliberations.

“We have declared that sovereignty now but we must work together. We have just talked about what the Yoruba nation is suffering in Nigeria. There should be no reason why we cannot all work together to extricate ourselves from this rubble that Nigeria has become.

“My advice to young people is to gather together, speak to leaders hesitating about Nigeria. There is no reason for any Yoruba person to be talking about restructuring or a new constitution or resource control, the game is up, we have seen enough of Nigeria, we have decided our status in the world today, we have moved forward, let us move smoothly without any violence, don't fight anyone. There should be no war, we are going to have a separate Yoruba conference very soon.”

Igboho also said the South-West states were no longer under Nigeria.

He urged Yoruba people living in other parts of the country to return to the South-West.