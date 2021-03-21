Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari

The group posted a picture of Gbadebo shaking hands with Buhari in October 2018 while bowing slightly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2021

A group agitating for the independence of the Oduduwa Republic on Twitter, Yoruba Nation, has lambasted the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, for bowing to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group posted a picture of Gbadebo shaking hands with Buhari in October 2018 while bowing slightly.

The tweet read, “See first-class king Alake of Egba, bowing down for a Fulani man. A big disgrace to Yoruba people.”

Some people from the South-West region have started reacting to this. 

For instance, @crystalabeeke said, “Even Fmr Gov. (Ibikunle) Amosu didn’t bow to Buhari. When the Fulani herdsmen destroyed farmlands and killed farmers, sent some exile Alake of Egba didn’t make a comment about it. If separation will bring peace then let it be.”

Another Twitter user, @BiyiokeOke posted, “Can you imagine all because of money, that was why OGD (Otinba Gbenga Daniel) wanted to remove him then.”

@Imolefa wrote, “Sigh you're wrong if you hold Yoruba Obas in higher esteem nowadays. They're invalid, impotent, unworthy or unexceptional and irrelevant. Until they stop taking a bribe or lobbying for recognition over there, they'll continue degrading, humiliating that royal seat they represent.”

@muyiwa66 wrote, “Useless kings, they'll always work against their people when they see money. Ogun will kill those hindering our progress, we can't be under a nation that has no plan for the next generation.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the group posted an image of a currency note proposed for the Yoruba nation after independence.

The development comes amidst calls for Yoruba sovereignty. Last week, popular historian, Prof Banji Akintoye, alongside freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) declared the sovereignty of the Yoruba nation.

Akintoye and Igboho, among other Yoruba leaders stated that the Yoruba nation can be independent and yet, thrive.

Professor Akintoye said the most important thing for the Yoruba nation is to learn to work towards its sovereignty.

He urged all Yoruba patriots to work together for the independence of the Yoruba nation, urging the young ones not to involve violence but peaceful deliberations.

“We have declared that sovereignty now but we must work together. We have just talked about what the Yoruba nation is suffering in Nigeria. There should be no reason why we cannot all work together to extricate ourselves from this rubble that Nigeria has become.

“My advice to young people is to gather together, speak to leaders hesitating about Nigeria. There is no reason for any Yoruba person to be talking about restructuring or a new constitution or resource control, the game is up, we have seen enough of Nigeria, we have decided our status in the world today, we have moved forward, let us move smoothly without any violence, don't fight anyone. There should be no war, we are going to have a separate Yoruba conference very soon.”

Igboho also said the South-West states were no longer under Nigeria.

He urged Yoruba people living in other parts of the country to return to the South-West.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Group Introduces Currency For Proposed Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Why Tinubu, South-West Governors Are Afraid Of Buhari— Ayo Adebanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Attack On Convoy: Why I Was Targeted By Miyetti Allah To Be Killed— Ortom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 'You Are A Liar'—Miyetti Allah Hits Back At Ortom Over Claim Herdsmen Attacked His Convoy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Alake Of Egbaland Tackles Igboho, Others, Warns Against Calls For Nigeria's Breakup
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Doyin Okupe Apologises To Igbo Over Comment North Must Forgive Them For Killing Ahmadu Bello
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money Group Introduces Currency For Proposed Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Why Tinubu, South-West Governors Are Afraid Of Buhari— Ayo Adebanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Attack On Convoy: Why I Was Targeted By Miyetti Allah To Be Killed— Ortom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Pass Security Checkpoints To Supply Cocaine To Bandits In Nasarawa — Physically Challenged Man
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 'You Are A Liar'—Miyetti Allah Hits Back At Ortom Over Claim Herdsmen Attacked His Convoy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Nigerian Soldier Abducted During Raid Of Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Igboho's Aide Storms Lagos Streets, Canvasses For Creation Of Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Alake Of Egbaland Tackles Igboho, Others, Warns Against Calls For Nigeria's Breakup
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Sokoto Governor's Aide, Dumps Corpse Along Sokoto Road
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Doyin Okupe Apologises To Igbo Over Comment North Must Forgive Them For Killing Ahmadu Bello
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Tofa To Nigerian Government: It's Unwise To Call Asari Dokubo A Joker
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If Buhari Govt Fails To Restructure Country—Afenifere
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad