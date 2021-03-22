After Suspension From Other Platforms, Trump Plans To Launch Social Media

Trump was suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2021

Former U.S. President, Donald Trump, plans to launch his own social media platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday.

Donald Trump Tim Viwer

A spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, Jason Miller, told the network that Mr Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would “completely redefine the game.”

Miller provided no further details and no comment was immediately available from officials with the Trump Organisation.

Last week, Twitter said it would seek public input on when and how it should ban world leaders, saying it was reviewing policy and considering whether the leaders should be held to the same rules as other users.

Twitter, Facebook and others have been under scrutiny for the way they handle accounts of politicians and government officials after their ban of Trump for inciting violence.

Facebook, which indefinitely suspended Mr Trump in January, has asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should stand.

SaharaReporters, New York

