Gunmen Kill Military Officer In Anambra One Week To Wedding

The killing is coming one week to the wedding ceremony of Faruk, who hailed from Unguwan Sarki area of the Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 22, 2021

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have shot dead a Nigerian Navy personnel, Faruk Yusuf, who was deployed to Onitsha in Anambra State.

The killing is coming one week to the wedding ceremony of Faruk, who hailed from Unguwan Sarki area of the Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the police had launched a manhunt for the killers. 

Anambra State has recently become notorious for killing uniformed personnel such as the police and the military, by suspected ethnic militias and allegedly by operatives of the Eastern Security Network.

The Nigerian Navy has not officially reacted to Yusuf’s killing, but it was learnt that some arrests had been made in connection with the incident.

A source in Onitsha familiar with the incident noted that the activities of the gunmen needed to be urgently curtailed.  

He said, “Yusuf was posted to Onitsha in Anambra State amidst all the unrest in that region. He was preparing to tie the knot next week with his betrothed but his life was cut short by gunmen who waylaid him in Onitsha.

“The late Yusuf hailed from Unguwan Sarki area of Biu LGA in Borno State. There is tension as the military could embark on raids and reprisal arrests and torture and even killing. The situation in Onitsha is palpable because the military is going to strike back. The activities of the rampaging gunmen need to be curtailed.

 

“Killing someone just a week before his wedding is indeed very agonising and condemnable. This is a moment of great agony for the relatives, friends and family of the deceased. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

“The naval authorities in Anambra State have already launched an investigation into the murder. They are looking for the assailants and we are hopeful we will get them. This is indeed wickedness of the highest order by these gunmen. The cold-blooded murder of a military personnel will never be overlooked by the authorities,” another military source told SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Military Cannot Stoop So Low To “Spy” On Single Igboho — Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Nigerian Soldier Abducted During Raid Of Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military United Nations Abandoned Me After Its Worker Carelessly Shot Me In The Leg — Nigerian Soldier
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buratai Bought 63 Armoured Carriers For Nigerian Army In Six Years
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Army Berates Sheikh Gumi For Alleging Bandits Were Killed, Attacked By Non-Muslim Soldiers To Cause Chaos
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Told Us He’s Originally From Niger Republic, Retired Colonel Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We Shall Assassinate You Soon—Fulani Militia Group Tells Ortom, Southern Nigerian Governors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Wife Of Nigerian Air Force Officer Killed In February Allegedly Marries His Older Brother
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode 'Sheds Light' On Fulani Group Claiming Responsibility For Attack On Ortom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Abandons Zoning, Favours Northern Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 'You Are A Liar'—Miyetti Allah Hits Back At Ortom Over Claim Herdsmen Attacked His Convoy
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel UAE To Grant Residence Permit To Nigerians, Others For Remote Work
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Accident Six Suspected Yahoo Boys Die In Auto Crash After Celebrating "Breakthrough"
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Pass Security Checkpoints To Supply Cocaine To Bandits In Nasarawa — Physically Challenged Man
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad