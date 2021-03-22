Hijab Crisis: Don't Set Nigeria on Fire, PFN Warns Kwara Governor

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has warned the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul-Raman Abdulrasaq not to set the country on fire with the hijab crisis currently raging in the state.

On account of the degenerating security situation in the nation, the body also kicked against the tenure extension of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Instead, it demanded the immediate resignation of the IG as the police helmsman in the country.

The PFN gave the warnings on Monday at Cornerstone City, Ibadan, through its President, Oke while separately hosting the Ekiti and Ondo chapters of the fellowship, led by Bishop Clement Abifade and Bishop Joshua Kolawole Opayinka respectively.

Oke said unless the hijab issue was handled with care, it could degenerate into a major crisis in the country, lamenting that most of the nation's travails were self-inflicted.

He warned the Kwara State Governor to avoid playing religious and divisive politics, saying, "I am appealing to Your Excellency, Mr Governor, to let the sleeping dog lie. Respect the tradition and feelings of others. Avoid divisive politics that can set this nation on fire."

The cleric asserted that no amount of intimidation could cow Christians, adding, "Bring everybody together; don't force hijab on our people, they won't back down. Your Excellency, stoop to conquer; stoop for peace, stoop for harmony."

In the same vein, the PFN President advised Christians in the state and across the federation against taking laws into their hands; saying, "Stop violence. Say no to violence. You have the right to protest but there should be no violence."

Bishop Oke who urged them to be full of prayers, advised that whenever they were called for a dialogue, they must make themselves available to attend.

The cleric also decried the attempted assassination of the Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, noting it showed the level of security degeneration in the country.

"The Inspector General of Police should resign immediately. He has overstayed his welcome. The Federal Government must investigate, arrest and bring to book all those claiming to be responsible for the attempt on Governor Ortom's life. This is unacceptable to us at PFN," he said

Oke added, "At PFN, we say no to the extension of the Inspector General of Police. This is because, his tenure has witnessed all manner of lawlessness and we see it as a reward for failure if his tenure is extended."



He promised his vistors that with their support and prayers, his leadership at the PFN would not be compromised in any form, assuring that he and his team would further serve God through the assignments at hand.