Six Suspected Yahoo Boys Die In Auto Crash After Celebrating "Breakthrough"

The accident, which involved a Lexus SUV, occurred near the Ekiugbo junction along the Agbarho-Ughelli axis of the East-West Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2021

Six persons, suspected to be internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys, on Friday night reportedly died in a lone accident in the Ughelli area of Delta State.

AkPraise

The victims reportedly died on the spot after their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck.

They were said to be celebrating one of their friends who had just bought an exotic car shortly after recording a breakthrough in the Yahoo business.

"The accident took place near Ekiugbo Junction at about 8pm on Friday. One of them bought a 2021 Lexus GX 460.

"The Lexus arrived Ughelli around 5pm while the accident happened around 8pm.

"They were returning from a joint where they had gone to celebrate the arrival of the vehicle.

"The new vehicle rammed into a pay-loader truck along the expressway.

"The six of them died on the spot," a source who claimed to have witnessed the evacuation of the dead bodies, told TheSun.

The source added that the new vehicle was damaged beyond repair.

This was coming barely a week after a similar accident also claimed the lives of two suspected Yahoo Boys near Wetland Hotel in Ughelli.

SaharaReporters, New York

