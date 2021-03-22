Six Suspected Yahoo Boys Die In Auto Crash After Celebrating "Breakthrough"

Six persons, suspected to be internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys, on Friday night reportedly died in a lone accident in the Ughelli area of Delta State.

The accident, which involved a Lexus SUV, occurred near the Ekiugbo junction along the Agbarho-Ughelli axis of the East-West Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The victims reportedly died on the spot after their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck.

They were said to be celebrating one of their friends who had just bought an exotic car shortly after recording a breakthrough in the Yahoo business.

"The accident took place near Ekiugbo Junction at about 8pm on Friday. One of them bought a 2021 Lexus GX 460.

"The Lexus arrived Ughelli around 5pm while the accident happened around 8pm.

"They were returning from a joint where they had gone to celebrate the arrival of the vehicle.

"The new vehicle rammed into a pay-loader truck along the expressway.

"The six of them died on the spot," a source who claimed to have witnessed the evacuation of the dead bodies, told TheSun.

The source added that the new vehicle was damaged beyond repair.

This was coming barely a week after a similar accident also claimed the lives of two suspected Yahoo Boys near Wetland Hotel in Ughelli.