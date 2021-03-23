Autopsy Shows Corps Member Killed By Police Was Strangulated, Her Private Parts Mutilated — Youth Group

The group further stated that the autopsy also showed that Abugu's private parts were heavily mutilated.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

A Youth Movement on Twitter, Arise Nigerian Youths has revealed that the autopsy conducted on Ifeoma Abugu, a corps member killed by members of the Nigeria Police Force in September 2020, showed that she was strangulated.

The group further stated that the autopsy also showed that Abugu's private parts were heavily mutilated.

In a post on their Twitter page, the group urged all well-meaning Nigerians to join in the fight to get justice for Abugu.

The tweet read, “Do you remember Miss Ifeoma Abugu of Abuja NYSC who was killed by Police in Sept 2020?

“The recent autopsy report revealed she died of strangulation and her private parts were heavily mutilated too, by the police. Please retweet as we seek justice for Ifeoma.

“Last year, in defence to cover this sinister act, the Abuja Police HQ released a statement saying she died of drug abuse but the autopsy reported the opposite. Ifeoma will not die in vain.

“The judicial panel has ordered the police to release her remains for final interment. We are calling on Nigerians to join us in seeking justice for her please."

A graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Abugu had just her introduction ceremony with her fiance — as a precursor to their wedding.

Twenty-eight-year-old Abugu had just finished the mandatory one-year National Youth Service when she travelled to Abuja, to visit her fiance, Ugwuna.

At her fiance’s residence in Wumba village, Lokogoma, some operatives of the now-defunct police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) reportedly stormed the house, looking for Ugwuna.

But when they could not find their target, Ifeoma was arrested in place of her fiance. Efforts by her loved ones to get her out of police custody on the same day were not successful and the next day, she was announced dead. The officers claimed that Ifeoma had a cocaine overdose.

Ifeoma’s brother, Alex, said when they saw her corpse, “there were signs that she was sexually assaulted”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Five Months After #EndSARS Protest, Police Refuse To Release Activist Arrested For Filming Brutality Despite Court Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
MUST WATCH! Nigerian Combined Military Force Attack Unarmed Biafrans On Their Praying Ground In Abia
Human Rights How Nigerian Soldiers Shot Defenceless Biafra Protesters And Loaded Their Corpses Into Vans
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Christianity Man Rapes Woman For Refusing To Have Sex With Him
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire Released Amid Massive Protests In Zimbabwe
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Police Policeman Kills Self In Imo Over Delayed Promotion
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion EFCC, Cyber Stalking And The Threat To Freedom Of Expression In Nigeria By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Liberia President, George Weah's Son Arrested By Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Awolowo Was Unforgiving, He Introduced Ethnic Politics To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Chidoka
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Considers Atiku, Saraki For Presidency, May Dump Zoning
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Group Gives Africa's Richest Man, Dangote Ultimatum To Reduce Price Of Cement
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military We'll Neutralise All Non-State-Actors In The Forests, Says Chief Of Defence Staff
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Fadaka, Proposed Currency For Yoruba Nation Will Be Stronger Than US Dollar—Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerians Flaunting Lifestyles They Can’t Afford To Face Probe, Says Presidential Aide
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad