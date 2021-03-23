Autopsy Shows Corps Member Killed By Police Was Strangulated, Her Private Parts Mutilated — Youth Group

A Youth Movement on Twitter, Arise Nigerian Youths has revealed that the autopsy conducted on Ifeoma Abugu, a corps member killed by members of the Nigeria Police Force in September 2020, showed that she was strangulated.

The group further stated that the autopsy also showed that Abugu's private parts were heavily mutilated.

In a post on their Twitter page, the group urged all well-meaning Nigerians to join in the fight to get justice for Abugu.

The tweet read, “Do you remember Miss Ifeoma Abugu of Abuja NYSC who was killed by Police in Sept 2020?

“The recent autopsy report revealed she died of strangulation and her private parts were heavily mutilated too, by the police. Please retweet as we seek justice for Ifeoma.

“Last year, in defence to cover this sinister act, the Abuja Police HQ released a statement saying she died of drug abuse but the autopsy reported the opposite. Ifeoma will not die in vain.

“The judicial panel has ordered the police to release her remains for final interment. We are calling on Nigerians to join us in seeking justice for her please."

A graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Abugu had just her introduction ceremony with her fiance — as a precursor to their wedding.

Twenty-eight-year-old Abugu had just finished the mandatory one-year National Youth Service when she travelled to Abuja, to visit her fiance, Ugwuna.

At her fiance’s residence in Wumba village, Lokogoma, some operatives of the now-defunct police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) reportedly stormed the house, looking for Ugwuna.

But when they could not find their target, Ifeoma was arrested in place of her fiance. Efforts by her loved ones to get her out of police custody on the same day were not successful and the next day, she was announced dead. The officers claimed that Ifeoma had a cocaine overdose.

Ifeoma’s brother, Alex, said when they saw her corpse, “there were signs that she was sexually assaulted”.