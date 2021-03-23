Boko Haram Mocks Nigerian Army, Attacks Yobe Community, Kills Two

According to ISWAP, in a statement sighted by SaharaReporters, a member of the Yobe State Peace and Vigilante Operation and a man accused of being a Nigerian Army my spy were killed during the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have attacked Goniri, Yobe State.

According to ISWAP, in a statement sighted by SaharaReporters, a member of the Yobe State Peace and Vigilante Operation and a man accused of being a Nigerian Army my spy were killed during the attack.

The group mocked the Nigerian army, claiming soldiers refused to leave their military base to defend the town while they operated for about 3 hours.

Also displayed were two operational vehicles‪ and ammunition allegedly ‬captured from the local vigilante group.

The insurgents burnt several houses and cars in the community.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay in ambush for them. .

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military We'll Neutralise All Non-State-Actors In The Forests, Says Chief Of Defence Staff
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military We Are Coming For You, Nigerian Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru Tells Igboho, Dokubo, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Government Has Prosecuted 1,000 Boko Haram Terrorists, Jailed 500—CDS, Irabor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military EXCLUSIVE: Military Storms Onitsha, Creates Many Roadblocks In Search Of ESN, Rampaging Gunmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Gunmen Kill Military Officer In Anambra One Week To Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Liberia President, George Weah's Son Arrested By Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Awolowo Was Unforgiving, He Introduced Ethnic Politics To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Chidoka
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Considers Atiku, Saraki For Presidency, May Dump Zoning
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Group Gives Africa's Richest Man, Dangote Ultimatum To Reduce Price Of Cement
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military We'll Neutralise All Non-State-Actors In The Forests, Says Chief Of Defence Staff
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Fadaka, Proposed Currency For Yoruba Nation Will Be Stronger Than US Dollar—Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerians Flaunting Lifestyles They Can’t Afford To Face Probe, Says Presidential Aide
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad