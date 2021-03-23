If Not For Nigerian Leaders, I Would Have Won Grammy Years Ago—Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, says he would have won a Grammy in 2013 if the country had leadership that takes the youths seriously.

The "Ye" singer won the 'Best Global Music Album' category at the 2021 Grammys.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Africa on Saturday, the award-winning singer said he would have achieved the feat earlier if he had the right environment and support.

He said: "If the environment was conducive and we had a leadership which took the youth seriously and certain infrastructure in place, I probably won't be winning a Grammy in 2021. I probably would have won in 2013 or 2014.

"I'm the stone that the builders refused when it comes to, you know, being here (in music). I was very relieved because I deserved it. I was hoping a situation wouldn't happen where I didn't get what I deserved."

Burna Boy said his experience should inspire others that they can succeed regardless of the odds.

He added: "I saw this moment happening back in 2012. I just realised it (the music struggle) was bigger than me. It's like I used to do this on the streets, and everyone is going crazy, but now I don't see anyone better than me.

"So, it's like this is serious now. Anything is possible. Wherever you find yourself doesn't determine your future or stop you from not considering your dreams.

"In the end, we're in an environment that doesn't believe in itself before they even think of believing in you."

He expressed optimism that his recent feat would open up more opportunities for Nigeria and Africa's music industry.