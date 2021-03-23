If Not For Nigerian Leaders, I Would Have Won Grammy Years Ago—Burna Boy

The "Ye" singer won the 'Best Global Music Album' category at the 2021 Grammys.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, says he would have won a Grammy in 2013 if the country had leadership that takes the youths seriously.

The "Ye" singer won the 'Best Global Music Album' category at the 2021 Grammys.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Africa on Saturday, the award-winning singer said he would have achieved the feat earlier if he had the right environment and support.

He said: "If the environment was conducive and we had a leadership which took the youth seriously and certain infrastructure in place, I probably won't be winning a Grammy in 2021. I probably would have won in 2013 or 2014.

"I'm the stone that the builders refused when it comes to, you know, being here (in music). I was very relieved because I deserved it. I was hoping a situation wouldn't happen where I didn't get what I deserved."

Burna Boy said his experience should inspire others that they can succeed regardless of the odds.

He added: "I saw this moment happening back in 2012. I just realised it (the music struggle) was bigger than me. It's like I used to do this on the streets, and everyone is going crazy, but now I don't see anyone better than me.

"So, it's like this is serious now. Anything is possible. Wherever you find yourself doesn't determine your future or stop you from not considering your dreams.

"In the end, we're in an environment that doesn't believe in itself before they even think of believing in you."

He expressed optimism that his recent feat would open up more opportunities for Nigeria and Africa's music industry.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment You Contributed To The Breakup: Peter Okoye Blasts Fans Claiming P-Square Should’ve Won Grammy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Highlights On Some Of NYC’S Best African Fashion Of 2013 In A Black-Tie Affair By Ntumba Mukendi
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Entertainment Wizkid Charges N10Million For Collaboration
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Entertainment Tunisian Woman Invades Chris Brown’s Mansion, Cooks For Him And Waits Naked For His Return
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment Lagos Rolls Out 50th Anniversary Timetable
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment 12 Year Old Ventriloquist Wins AGT Over Nigeria's Kechi Okwuchi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Group Gives Africa's Richest Man, Dangote Ultimatum To Reduce Price Of Cement
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igboho's Aide Hits Back At Abati For Calling Yoruba Secession Agitation 'Treasonable Felony'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Considers Atiku, Saraki For Presidency, May Dump Zoning
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Wife Of Nigerian Air Force Officer Killed In February Allegedly Marries His Older Brother
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians Flaunting Lifestyles They Can’t Afford To Face Probe, Says Presidential Aide
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity ESN Operatives Storm Rivers Community In Full Force To Evict Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Stay Away From Ondo, Akeredolu Warns Igboho, Other Oduduwa Republic Agitators
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad