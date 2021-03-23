Nigerian Government Has Prosecuted 1,000 Boko Haram Terrorists, Jailed 500—CDS, Irabor

In addition, more members of the terror group are to go on trial in June, he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, says the Nigerian military has prosecuted over 1,000 Boko Haram terrorists, while 500 insurgents have been jailed for five to 60 years.

In addition, more members of the terror group are to go on trial in June, he said.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor IGA

Speaking at a National Defence and Security Summit in Abuja on Monday, Irabor said the insurgents had been prosecuted since the inception of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), saddled with the responsibility of deradicalising repentant insurgents.

The CDS, who was represented by the OPSC Commander, Maj. Gen. Bamidele Ashafa, also expressed the readiness of the military to execute the presidential directive to the armed forces and other security agencies to end all threats to national territorial integrity, including banditry, terrorism and kidnapping.

He said, “The federal government of Nigeria does not condone Boko Haram. Over 1,000 Boko Haram members have been prosecuted. I want to use this opportunity to say that over 500 have been jailed and are serving various jail terms for up to 60 years, the minimum term is five years.

“Arrangements are also being concluded to begin the trial of another set of Boko Haram suspects. That will start between now and June.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military We'll Neutralise All Non-State-Actors In The Forests, Says Chief Of Defence Staff
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military We Are Coming For You, Nigerian Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru Tells Igboho, Dokubo, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Mocks Nigerian Army, Attacks Yobe Community, Kills Two
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military EXCLUSIVE: Military Storms Onitsha, Creates Many Roadblocks In Search Of ESN, Rampaging Gunmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Gunmen Kill Military Officer In Anambra One Week To Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Liberia President, George Weah's Son Arrested By Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Awolowo Was Unforgiving, He Introduced Ethnic Politics To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Chidoka
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Considers Atiku, Saraki For Presidency, May Dump Zoning
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Group Gives Africa's Richest Man, Dangote Ultimatum To Reduce Price Of Cement
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military We'll Neutralise All Non-State-Actors In The Forests, Says Chief Of Defence Staff
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Fadaka, Proposed Currency For Yoruba Nation Will Be Stronger Than US Dollar—Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerians Flaunting Lifestyles They Can’t Afford To Face Probe, Says Presidential Aide
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad