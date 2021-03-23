Nigerian Government Has Prosecuted 1,000 Boko Haram Terrorists, Jailed 500—CDS, Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, says the Nigerian military has prosecuted over 1,000 Boko Haram terrorists, while 500 insurgents have been jailed for five to 60 years.

In addition, more members of the terror group are to go on trial in June, he said.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor

Speaking at a National Defence and Security Summit in Abuja on Monday, Irabor said the insurgents had been prosecuted since the inception of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), saddled with the responsibility of deradicalising repentant insurgents.

The CDS, who was represented by the OPSC Commander, Maj. Gen. Bamidele Ashafa, also expressed the readiness of the military to execute the presidential directive to the armed forces and other security agencies to end all threats to national territorial integrity, including banditry, terrorism and kidnapping.

He said, “The federal government of Nigeria does not condone Boko Haram. Over 1,000 Boko Haram members have been prosecuted. I want to use this opportunity to say that over 500 have been jailed and are serving various jail terms for up to 60 years, the minimum term is five years.

“Arrangements are also being concluded to begin the trial of another set of Boko Haram suspects. That will start between now and June.”