Police Arrest Three Hunters For Alleged Killing, Burning Of Fulani Huts In Oyo

They were alleged to have stormed the Fulani huts to retaliate for the killing of a farmer on March 12.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three local hunters in connection with the murder of three people and the burning of Fulani huts on March 14.

The arrested hunters were identified as Karimu Yusuf, Isaac Isaiah and Sunday Isaac.

They were alleged to have stormed the Fulani huts to retaliate for the killing of a farmer on March 12.

The farmer was reportedly attacked by Fulani robbers, who still killed him after his wife was able to give them N25,000.

The following day, March 13, another man escaped death by the whiskers, as he was also attacked by suspected Fulani herders, sustaining injuries.

The state police spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the arrest of the three suspects.

Fadeyi said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Autopsy Shows Corps Member Killed By Police Was Strangulated, Her Private Parts Mutilated — Youth Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Attack On Convoy: Buhari meets Ortom in Aso Villa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Viral Video: Why Koiki Wasn't Speaking For Igboho When He Threatened To Attack Alake, Other Obas —Media Aide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ijaw Youths Council Frowns On Assassination Attempt On Exco Member, Killing Of Uncle
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers In Abia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military We Are Coming For You, Nigerian Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru Tells Igboho, Dokubo, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Kaduna Groom Explains Why He Married Fiancée Of His Late Brother Who Was Air Force Officer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja Magistrate Orders Lawyer To Be Handcuffed, Jailed For Interrupting, Challenging Him
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Liberia President, George Weah's Son Arrested By Police
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Autopsy Shows Corps Member Killed By Police Was Strangulated, Her Private Parts Mutilated — Youth Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 24-year-old Not Qualified To Be Commissioner, #NotTooYoungToRun Proponent, Itodo Tells Kwara Governor
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Those Calling For Yoruba Nation Doing So Out Of Frustration —Fayemi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Awolowo Was Unforgiving, He Introduced Ethnic Politics To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Chidoka
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Ex-Ondo Lawmaker Dies In Fatal Auto-Crash
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money Fadaka, Proposed Currency For Yoruba Nation Will Be Stronger Than US Dollar—Group
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad