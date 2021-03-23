Police Arrest Three Hunters For Alleged Killing, Burning Of Fulani Huts In Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three local hunters in connection with the murder of three people and the burning of Fulani huts on March 14.

The arrested hunters were identified as Karimu Yusuf, Isaac Isaiah and Sunday Isaac.

They were alleged to have stormed the Fulani huts to retaliate for the killing of a farmer on March 12.

The farmer was reportedly attacked by Fulani robbers, who still killed him after his wife was able to give them N25,000.

The following day, March 13, another man escaped death by the whiskers, as he was also attacked by suspected Fulani herders, sustaining injuries.

The state police spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the arrest of the three suspects.

Fadeyi said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigations.