We'll Neutralise All Non-State-Actors In The Forests, Says Chief Of Defence Staff

The Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor says the military has concluded arrangements to neutralise non-state-actors and other agents of violence in the country.

While speaking at a one-day National Defence and Security Summit in Abuja on Monday, he said illegal occupants of communities, forests and countryside would be targeted to stabilise the country.

Major General Lucky Irabor, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff

He said the military would ensure that the peace, which eluded the country, returns as soon as possible, DailyTrust reports.

According to him, it is no longer news that the nation experiences a wide range of national security threats, including terrorism, insurgency, farmers/herders conflict, ethno-religious conflicts, kidnapping and banditry.

"Our strategic objectives are manifold and imbued to neutralise non-state-actors and other agents of violence in our communities, forests and countryside to stabilise the security situation across the nation, to facilitate law and order, and lastly to provide the enabling environment for peace and development.

"These presuppose that the military would need support from other security agencies during the operations and would be required to give support to others at different stages of the internal security effort.

"On behalf of the officers and men/women of the armed forces, I pledge our unalloyed loyalty to C-in-C and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The mandate shall be delivered; fear and despair shall be extinguished from our land. Nigeria will have peace again," the CDS said.

He stressed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria were committed to ensuring the return of peace to different parts of the country being confronted by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of security challenges.