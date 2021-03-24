Amotekun 'Arrests' 300 Cows Over Invasion, Destruction Of Farmlands In Ondo

This comes barely 48 hours after about 100 cows were intercepted along the busy Akure/Ilesa highway for flouting the government directives on open grazing and use of underage herders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2021

Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps has ‘arrested’ over 300 cows for destroying farmlands in Ipinsha community, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

This comes barely 48 hours after about 100 cows were intercepted along the busy Akure/Ilesa highway for flouting the government directives on open grazing and use of underage herders.

Confirming the arrest, the state Commander, Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, told SaharaReporters that the 300 cows were arrested after a complaint by the monarch of Ipinsha community.

“It was the monarch of Ipinsha that raised an alarm that his community had been invaded and their farmlands and houses taken over by herdsmen,” Adeleye told SaharaReporters.

The arrest however caused a heavy vehicular traffic along the Oyemekun-Oba Adesida Road in Akure on Tuesday morning as Amotekun operatives conveyed the cows to their headquarters in Alagbaka while it was raining heavily.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Aso Rock Cabals Reveal Why Buhari Can't Support Tinubu As Crack Widens
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari Not Convinced Tinubu Is The Right Successor—Minister
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army, Police Kill 16 IPOB's Eastern Security Network Operatives In Abia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason Ambode Was Appointed Into APC Committee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Awolowo Was Unforgiving, He Introduced Ethnic Politics To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Chidoka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military We Are Coming For You, Nigerian Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru Tells Igboho, Dokubo, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Aso Rock Cabals Reveal Why Buhari Can't Support Tinubu As Crack Widens
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari Not Convinced Tinubu Is The Right Successor—Minister
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army, Police Kill 16 IPOB's Eastern Security Network Operatives In Abia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason Ambode Was Appointed Into APC Committee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ex-Ondo Lawmaker Dies In Fatal Auto-Crash
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Awolowo Was Unforgiving, He Introduced Ethnic Politics To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Chidoka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why I Chose To Marry Brother Of My Late Air Force Officer Fiancé — Bride
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military We Are Coming For You, Nigerian Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru Tells Igboho, Dokubo, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 24-year-old Not Qualified To Be Commissioner, #NotTooYoungToRun Proponent, Itodo Tells Kwara Governor
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Accident Nigerian Man In South Africa, Two Sons Die In Car Accident
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians React To Ruling APC's Ambition To Remain In Power For 32 Years
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad