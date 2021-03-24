Amotekun 'Arrests' 300 Cows Over Invasion, Destruction Of Farmlands In Ondo

Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps has ‘arrested’ over 300 cows for destroying farmlands in Ipinsha community, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

This comes barely 48 hours after about 100 cows were intercepted along the busy Akure/Ilesa highway for flouting the government directives on open grazing and use of underage herders.

Confirming the arrest, the state Commander, Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, told SaharaReporters that the 300 cows were arrested after a complaint by the monarch of Ipinsha community.

“It was the monarch of Ipinsha that raised an alarm that his community had been invaded and their farmlands and houses taken over by herdsmen,” Adeleye told SaharaReporters.

The arrest however caused a heavy vehicular traffic along the Oyemekun-Oba Adesida Road in Akure on Tuesday morning as Amotekun operatives conveyed the cows to their headquarters in Alagbaka while it was raining heavily.