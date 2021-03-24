Bandits Kidnap Four Persons In Abuja Community, Demand N200million Ransom

Rural communities of the FCT have witnessed incessant kidnappings, with over 30 people abducted in the last three months.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2021

Armed men have raided residents of Kiyi town in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), abducting at least four persons.

According to Daily Trust, one Salami Olalekan, a member of staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA), is said to be among those abducted.

File Photo

William Salami, elder brother of the victim, said the kidnappers demanded N200 million, N50 million for each hostage.

“The kidnappers called once, asked for N50 million ransom for each person. 

“When they raided the houses, they did not take any property, except a cooking pot, probably to be cooking in the bush,” he said.

The other three victims are a motorcycle rider, a technician and a taxi driver.

It was learnt that the armed men broke into Olalekan’s house through a window at the back of the house. They were said to have destroyed the iron bars of the window before gaining access into his apartment.

When contacted, the FCT police command spokesperson, ASP Miriam Yusuf, said, “We have launched an operation to rescue the victims and apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

