Nigerians Mock Buhari For Vowing To Help Niger Republic, Others Fight Terrorism

But many Nigerians believe that Buhari should tackle the insecurity situation in Nigeria first.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2021

Many Nigerians on Twitter have mocked President Muhammadu Buhari for vowing to help the Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries in the fight against terrorism.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had in a statement on Monday said Buhari made the promise during a condolence message to Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger Republic over the killing of 137 residents of the country by Boko Haram. 

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Shehu said the two Presidents also agreed to strengthen sub-regional security as a way of pushing back against Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa’s worrisome assertiveness in sub-Sahara and Sahel regions.

“President Buhari, who called his counterpart on the phone to sympathise with him and citizens of the neighbouring country, following the recent killing of 137 people, strongly condemned the terrorist attacks, describing it as heinous.

“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and people of Niger Republic. Nigeria stands with all her neighbours in the fight against terrorism,” the statement had read.

But many Nigerians believe that Buhari should tackle the insecurity situation in Nigeria first.

A Twitter user, @AderetiBukola wrote, “Baba want to extend his scam reach the Niger Republic, Nigeria never commot inside terrorist's net, him dey promise another country.”

Another user, @Eberewuz said, “Our mumu never finish. It just occurred to me. Do you know it is very highly possible that this man called Buhari doesn't know the situation of things in the country? It's possible his cabals read him news they invent and he just sits there and picks his teeth.”

@patricia4603 wrote, “This is the joke of the century and people said this man was once a soldier. What has he done about Boko Haram, bandits, and killer herders? I’m sorry for Nigerians, this is so sad.”

@grandmasta_01 tweeted, “Same failed President who could & cannot safeguard home state of Katsina is promising to help Niger? Nothing wey Musa no go see for gate. Buhari has failed woefully!.”

“The spate of killings in Naija under PMB has become so common that nobody condoles with Naija anymore. Here is PMB scavenging for misfortunes in other countries and sending them messages even when he has no words for us who are the victims of his misrule & jingoism that engendered the killings all over the country,” @evans2osifo wrote.

Meanwhile, ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), also known as ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) had claimed its fighters carried out 517 attacks around the world between January 1 and March 17.

According to the group, Nigeria is ranked second on the list with 112 attacks.

Other countries listed are Iraq (162), Syria (106), Egypt (30), Afghanistan (68), DRC (18), Niger (9), Pakistan (7), Tunisia (2), Chad (1), Mali (1) and Somalia (1).

Gun-wielding fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) had claimed different attacks in Nigeria within the 81 days.

The group has killed thousands and displaced millions in Northeastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and it frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay in ambush on their paths.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

