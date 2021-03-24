Stop Lying To The Public— IPOB Refutes Report Nigerian Army, Police Killed 16 ESN Operatives In Abia

IPOB said the nation’s security agents are only killing innocent citizens, claiming they are members of the ESN.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said Nigerian Army and police did not kill any operative of the Eastern Security Network in Abia State.

IPOB asked the Nigerian security agents to publish the exact camp of the ESN it attacked and show videos and photos of their operations.

The group, through its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that the military source who said they had killed ESN on Tuesday were lying.

Powerful said the nation’s security agents are only killing innocent citizens, claiming they are members of the ESN. 

A military source had told SaharaReporters that hundreds of security operatives on Tuesday night launched a heavy attack on the camp of ESN in Aba, Abia state, killing about 16 of them and injuring others. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army, Police Kill 16 IPOB's Eastern Security Network Operatives In Abia 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters gathered that the operation was in response to a series of attacks against security personnel in the South-East.

“The Nigerian military in conjunction with Police under the unit of Rapid Response Squad and Counter Terrorist Unit gave a fatal blow to the Eastern Security Network camp under the IPOB in Aba. Yesterday night, about 16 ESN were killed in the joint operations. This was a response to a series of attacks against security personnel in South-East," the source had said. 

While reacting, Powerful said, “Ask the army and police to show pictures or videos of those ESN operatives they killed. Army, police, air force, including all the other security outfits in Nigeria cannot do ESN anything, not when they killed innocent citizens and they tagged them ESN operatives.

“Ask the soldiers to disclose where ESN camp is located and how it looks like. Don't mind the army propaganda machine because we know them before they come, they can't deceive us. ESN is rooted and Nigerian security agencies cannot come across them.

“ESN is out to defend and protect our land and forest; nothing they can do to stop us. Let them come; we are waiting for them. Let them show the bodies of those they claimed to have killed. Nigerian soldiers should stop lying to the public.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

