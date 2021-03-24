Why I Chose To Marry Brother Of My Late Air Force Officer Fiancé — Bride

New bride, Hajara Ahmad, who married Sulaiman Muhammad, younger brother of her late fiance, Abubakar, who was an officer of the Nigeria Air Force, has said she was not forced into the marriage.

Many people have questioned the lady's decision after she tied the knot with Muhammad, her late fiancé’s brother, on Saturday — just a month after her fiancé's demise.

But in an interview with BBC Pidgin, the new bride said the marriage was initiated by her, noting that she was not forced into the union as rumoured in some quarters.

She said the marriage has brought her happiness, adding that she is currently enjoying the union.

“To be sincere, the marriage was my choice. Nobody forced me into it or anything,” she said.

Hajara also revealed that she still misses her late fiance, adding that she always prays for him as she can never forget him.

“I cannot forget him (Abubakar) and I always pray for him,” she added.

When asked if there are striking qualities in Sulaiman that endeared him to her, Hajara did not comment but smiled shyly.

Sulaiman had earlier dismissed the criticisms trailing their marriage, explaining that the union had the backing of both families.

He said the family of the bride had sent a message to his family informing them of the bride's interest in him.

This, according to him, made the families continue with the wedding plans which had almost been called off due to the unfortunate incident.

He said, "Abubakar was my immediate elder brother and I loved him very much. His death still hurts me so much. What happened was that, after his death, the fiancée's family sent a message to my family.

"And the message is that the lady said she likes me and instead of calling off the wedding that was just three weeks away, it would be better I replace my brother, and today we are husband and wife.

"I had a girlfriend but this thing that happened is destiny and I am glad that my ex-girlfriend accepted it the way it is. Both families are in support of what we did and that is the most important thing.

"My friend showed me some of the comments on social media but I'm not moved at all because God has already blessed our wedding. It rained on our wedding day to show God's blessings."

The deceased was said to have been among the NAF operatives killed during a gun duel with armed bandits at Ungwan Laya axis of Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state, on February 13.

His death had come three weeks to his wedding with Hajara. Abubakar was buried in his hometown in Ungwan Dosa, Kaduna North, Kaduna State on Sunday, February 14.