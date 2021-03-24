Why I Won’t Apologise To Ex-EPL Referee, Mark Clattenburg Over Racism Row—Mikel Obi

During the Blues’ 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, Mikel Obi’s teammate at the time, Ramires, claimed he heard a racist slur aimed at the Nigerian from Clattenburg.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 24, 2021

Former Nigerian international and Chelsea icon, John Obi Mikel has said he won't apologise to ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg over the 2012 racism row.

During the Blues’ 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, Mikel Obi’s teammate at the time, Ramires, claimed he heard a racist slur aimed at the Nigerian from Clattenburg.

Ramires claimed he heard Clattenburg say “shut up you, monkey”.

The allegations saw Clattenburg miss four weekends of Premier League fixtures, before he was cleared by the Football Association.

The police also dropped their own inquiry.

However, speaking to The Athletic, Mikel Obi said: “In the heat of the game, players go through emotions.

“Your colleague said they heard something, but they may not have heard right. Did he say it or not? I didn’t know.

“But if your colleague comes up to you, of course, you’re going to trust what they say, someone you see and speak to every day.

“So I can’t apologise for something that my colleague said he (Clattenburg) did.”

The FA investigation, upon clearing Clattenburg, charged Mikel with misconduct. He was banned for three matches and fined £60,000.

In a statement given after he was cleared, Clattenburg said, “I’m looking forward to putting this behind me and concentrating on refereeing in the Premier League and other competitions.

“The messages of encouragement from those inside and outside of the game have helped me through the most stressful time of my professional life.

“To know you were innocent of something but that there was the opportunity for it to wreck your career was truly frightening.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Sexist Employment Policy At The University Of Ibadan
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Experience Aboard Arik Airline W3 0101 Los – Lon; December 12, 2010
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion Ghana Is Not Nigeria!!!
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion Needless Strikes Deprive Poor Of Basic Services & Youths Of Jobs
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion Electricity: If Tariff Is High, Try Generators
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Sports Photonews: Delta State -Asaba N40 billion Airport Test Flight Scam
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Aso Rock Cabals Reveal Why Buhari Can't Support Tinubu As Crack Widens
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari Not Convinced Tinubu Is The Right Successor—Minister
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army, Police Kill 16 IPOB's Eastern Security Network Operatives In Abia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason Ambode Was Appointed Into APC Committee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ex-Ondo Lawmaker Dies In Fatal Auto-Crash
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Awolowo Was Unforgiving, He Introduced Ethnic Politics To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Chidoka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why I Chose To Marry Brother Of My Late Air Force Officer Fiancé — Bride
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military We Are Coming For You, Nigerian Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru Tells Igboho, Dokubo, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 24-year-old Not Qualified To Be Commissioner, #NotTooYoungToRun Proponent, Itodo Tells Kwara Governor
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Accident Nigerian Man In South Africa, Two Sons Die In Car Accident
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians React To Ruling APC's Ambition To Remain In Power For 32 Years
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad