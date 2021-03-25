Former Ekiti Senator, Olowoporoku Is Dead

He was believed to have played an active role in the creation of Ekiti State in 1996.

by Sahara Reporters Mar 25, 2021

A former senator and veteran politician from Ilawe Ekiti, Bode Olowoporoku has passed on.

SaharaReporters learnt that he died in Ilawe Ekiti on Wednesday after a brief illness. 

The politician represented Ekiti South Senatorial District between 2003 and 2007 as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party. 

He was Minister of State for Science and Technology between 1979 and 1981.

He contested for the 2018 governorship election in his state.

The late Senator was born on September 29, 1945.

