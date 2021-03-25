Kano Hisbah To Fine Male And Female Varsity Students Found In Same Room N20, 000 Each

Officials of the Kano State Hisbah Board have warned students of Bayero University, Kano staying in off-campus hostels against immoral acts.

The Islamic police also said any male and female students found together in a room will be fined N20,000 each, sources told SaharaReporters.

“They told us any guy and girl found together in a room will henceforth be fined N20, 000 each. Warning us to stay away from all immoral acts,” a student said.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how operatives of the Islamic police invaded some off-campus hostels of the university, arresting students of the opposite sex found in the same room.

It was learnt that Hisbah officials broke into the students’ rooms and took them to their office.

A source said the operation by the state religious body sparked off tension in the neighborhood as other students kept vigil all through the night out of fear of the unknown.

Despite condemnation from Nigerians, Hisbah group has continued its push for Islamic agenda in the North.

The agency established to enforce Sharia law in some states in the region recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and tricycle riders from adorning their vehicles with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

Hisbah recently made headlines for shaving stylish haircuts of young men in Kano and arresting people for improper dressing.

They are also notorious for destroying truckloads of alcoholic drinks.

