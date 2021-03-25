Man Explains How Female Politician Sells Job Placements In Nigerian Agencies For Up To N2. 5million

A man in Kaduna North Local Government Area has alleged that one woman known as Hajia sells federal government job offers to people.

According to the man who spoke on condition of anonymity, the woman, who charges the fees based on the ministry or department, works in collaboration with politicians who secure such positions for those who have paid.

The amount of money people pay to get such jobs, he said, is between N500, 000 to N2. 5 million, depending on the ministry where they want to work.

The man told SaharaReporters that the job slots Hajia usually sells are for entry-level workers.

He said, “There is an agent here in Kaduna that sells Federal Government offers to people. Her name is Hajia in Kaduna North Local Government Area. Any ministry, department, parastatal, whatever parastatal you want to work in, there is a price tag for it.

“For example, if it is Federal Inland Revenue Service, you will have to pay N2.5 million; there is one National Board for Islamic and Arabic studies, it is located here in Kaduna, to get an appointment there, you'll pay Hajia N500, 000. If it is NCC, you'll pay about N4.5 million.

“There are many people who have given her money, they are waiting for their jobs. Some got jobs through her.”

The man said he had already reported that matter to the police but there was no positive response. He said he was told to get someone who paid Hajia for an appointment but could not get the job, to file a complaint with the police.

“I already reported to the authorities but they have not been able to do anything about it. The police wanted to even go and arrest her but they said they want someone who paid the woman but didn't get the job to make a formal complaint at the station so they can investigate. No one will report her, some who have paid are expecting the jobs, they believe they will come, no one will report her. Some even got appointments.

“People get appointments. She sells these appointments to anyone irrespective of their tribe, as long as they can pay. She was once a teacher with the state government but when Governor Nasir El-Rufai disengaged some teachers, it affected her, she got out of her job.

“But she got this connection from politicians, she gets the money from people, they know how they share it but the politician will use their influence to get the person who paid a job.

“She helps people get into entry-level positions, fresh graduates into level 8.”