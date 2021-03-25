Nigerian Imam Jailed 10 Years For Defiling 12-year-old Girl Inside Mosque In Ghana

The victim's mother had warned the accused person to cease playing with the victim.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2021

End Modern Slavery of Engage Now Africa (ENA) has helped to secure justice for a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly defiled by an Imam at Mameng, a village at Kwahyia in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Justice Effia Addison sentenced the Imam, named Ishmaila Salam, a Nigerian, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour due to efforts made by his team to make sure justice is served for the victim.

The complainant, Kwame Abu, father of the victim, accused the Imam, an Islamic preacher and a teacher at Masjid Ali Dawood Abu Zahriya in Kwahyia, a village near Suhum, of defiling her daughter in 2020 when she started attending Arabic studies at the said mosque.

Along the line, the victim's mother saw some ungodly play between the victim and the accused person.

The victim's mother warned the accused person to cease playing with the victim, citinewsroom.com reports.

Early this year, the victim's mother observed some changes in the victim's habit. 

It was gathered that the accused person had been having sexual intercourse with her in the said mosque after their studies. The victim narrated how the accused used to have sexual intercourse with her in the mosque.

SaharaReporters, New York

