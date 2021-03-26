Buhari Can’t Just Sit There And Blame Everyone For Nigeria’s Woes – Northern Elders Forum

Baba-Ahmed, while responding to comments made by presidential aide, Garba Shehu that the opposition was exploiting Nigeria’s security challenges, noted that it was obvious that the Presidency had run out of ideas.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 26, 2021

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari government of running out of ideas and looking for excuses to cover up for its failures.

The spokesman for the NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said this on Friday on a Channels Television programme during which he also criticised the government over the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed ChannelsTV
“You can only do that by acknowledging the failure of the government to secure its citizens. Listening to Garba, to be honest, I just think that the presidency has run out of ideas. 

“When they’re confronted with a very serious challenge, they go around looking for all sorts of diversions and excuses. Nigerians don’t want to hear any of this. We want a stop to the kidnappings, he said. 

Speaking on the rampant cases of kidnapping in the country, the NEF spokesperson said, “This thing has grown into a big industry right under the nose of the president. There’s no way you can deflect attention from this.

“How do you explain the grown sophistication of the criminals in this country? We can’t have a president that is just sitting there and then blaming everybody else for the woes of the country, that is not what we elected him for.”

The level of insecurity in the country has recently worsened with killings and kidnappings on the increase. Schoolchildren are being kidnapped in schools almost on a monthly basis while the roads are also not safe.

Saharareporters, New York

