Cattle Breeders In South-East Nigeria Plan To Set Up Ranches

Cattle breeders in the South-East have announced plans to set up ranches in the region.

The Coordinator of the Southeast Association of United Farm Products, Traders and Livestock Dealers of Nigeria, Godwin Obasi, disclosed this on Friday when members of the association paid a courtesy visit to their National Patron, James Ugwu, to congratulate him over his election as Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, South-East Zone.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Obasi said members of the association were already sensitised to set up ranches to be able to supply enough livestock in the region.

He noted that the South-East had the capacity and land to produce enough food for local consumption and for export, adding that it could not afford to rely on others perpetually for its food needs.

He said, “We must produce what we eat. We are looking at a point in our lives when we shall be producing massively for export.

“That is why the campaign within our association is organic farming so that our products will be accepted across the board.”

Also speaking, the PDP South-East Secretary, Ugwu, who was also the first chairman of Udenu Local Government Council in Enugu State, urged governors in the South-East to initiate policies and programmes that will promote agriculture.

He said: “I believe that the governors are aware that there is a need for food security in the region.

“Given what happened at the onset of COVID-19, everybody came to realise that access to food is important. Without food or a garden around your house, you are in trouble.

“That thing which you think money could buy, that money could not buy it at that time."

Ugwu added that he would use his new position in the PDP to enhance the activities of the association to ensure food sufficiency in the region.