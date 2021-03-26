How I Was Nearly Killed For Ritual Purposes In My Hotel Room, Man Tells Imo Police

Ukadike stated in a petition to Imo State Police Command in Owerri, that he fled through an exit door when he was attacked by three hefty men in his room.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 26, 2021

A middle-aged man, Anayo Ukadike, on Friday, narrated how he allegedly escaped an attempt to be used for ritual purposes in a hotel in Imo state.

According to reports from Today Nigeria, he insisted it was an attempt to use him for ritual purposes, adding that when he reached out to the management of the hotel, they pleaded with him not to report the incident to the police.

He said, “Worst experience in the hospitality of our life. The hotel is located at Marathana Avenue, behind Harvester Suit, New Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

“I was unfortunate enough to book a room in the hotel on the 10th of March, 2021. I escaped death only by divine providence. Their antecedents proved the fact that they are in the business of killing people for ritual purposes.

“I was brutally attacked in my room 45 in commando-style by three dreaded able-bodied young men, who broke into my room but to their greatest surprise, I was able to escape after using my last strength to beat the particular one blocking the exit door.”

“The attitude of the management and staff of the hotel when contacted proved that the attack was planned, coordinated and executed by them. I was pleaded with by the management not to contact the police; promising they will trace the attackers.

“ I, therefore, use this opportunity to warn the general public to beware of these dangerous ritualists hotels called Explicit Lodge Ltd Located at Marathana Avenue, Behind Harvester Suit, New Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria."

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, PPRO, confirmed that the command had “received the write-up, and we are now working on it”.

Saharareporters, New York

