Nigerian National Held With Cocaine In India

Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid near a civic school and the accused was apprehended when he came to deliver 500 gm of cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2021

A 35-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on Wednesday for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore, an official from the India Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) said.

A team from the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC nabbed Chikuameka Emmanuel Envonko from Agripada locality in the early hours of the day, the official said.

Spring Board Recovery

Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid near a civic school and the accused was apprehended when he came to deliver 500 gm of cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore, according to a report by republicworld.com.

The accused, a resident of Juhi Nagar area of Navi Mumbai, has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Foreign National Act, the official added. 

