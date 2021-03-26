OAU Worker Commits Suicide, Leaves Notes For Mother, Wife, Children

Oyeniyi sent text messages to his mother, wife and his two children, informing them that he was not interested in living again.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2021

A member of staff of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Fisayo Oyeniyi, hung himself in his residence after sending suicide text to his mother, wife and children.

The Nation reports that Oyeniyi, one of the armed guards in the security department, left his workplace around Kanmi bus stop at Ifewara road, Ile-Ife, to commit suicide.

Oyeniyi sent text messages to his mother, wife and his two children, informing them that he was not interested in living again.

A source in the area named Tolani said, "The incident happened around noon. I saw people rushing to his apartment to get to see for themselves to be sure of what Mr. Oyeniyi has done to himself.

"We saw where he hung himself, dangling on the rope inside. He has been buried. This is so sad."

Another source said he committed suicide after two hours that he sent the suicide text to his family.

When The Nation contacted the spokesperson of Nigeria Police, Osun state, Yemisi Opalola, she said the matter was yet to be reported to the police.

However, the public relation officer of OAU, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the incident. He said Oyeniyi left office after he sent a suicide text to his mother, wife and children.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Human Penises Are Shrinking Because Of Pollution, Scientist Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Why Bandits Are Yet To Release Abducted Kaduna Students —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME After Six Years Of Trials, Court Sentences Two Brothers To Death By Hanging For Stealing Mobile Phone, Cash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Self-Determination: Yoruba Groups Set June 12 As Referendum Date
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics My Plan Is To Run For Reelection In 2024, President Biden Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerians May Soon Pay More Than N200 Per Litre For Petrol, Says NNPC GMD
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment Human Penises Are Shrinking Because Of Pollution, Scientist Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Why Bandits Are Yet To Release Abducted Kaduna Students —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME After Six Years Of Trials, Court Sentences Two Brothers To Death By Hanging For Stealing Mobile Phone, Cash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Self-Determination: Yoruba Groups Set June 12 As Referendum Date
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics My Plan Is To Run For Reelection In 2024, President Biden Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerians May Soon Pay More Than N200 Per Litre For Petrol, Says NNPC GMD
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three ‘Spirits’ In Katsina For Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Traditional Ruler, Two Others In Fresh Attack On Sokoto Community
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Drugs How Nigerians Smuggling N256million Cocaine Capsules In Their Stomachs Were Caught In Pakistan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Self-Determination: Banji Akintoye Fled Nigeria During Military Era, Now Pushing For Anarchy — Akeredolu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Journalism Banditry: Zamfara Government Directs DSS, Police To Go After Journalists, Social Media Handlers
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo Reacts To Kwara Hijab Crisis: Let Us Show Them Consuming Fire Of God
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad