Abia Bye-Election: Gunmen Kidnap APC Collation Officer

Unknown gunmen have abducted the collation officer for the All Progressives Congress, Aba North council, Mike Ozoemena, at the ongoing by-election for Aba North/ Aba South federal constituency in Abia State.

According to Vanguard, Ozoemena, who is also the campaign Officer of the APC candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu, was kidnapped at the Industrial ward 2 areas.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Abia State, Ben Godson, who confirmed the incident, said that Ozoemena’s whereabouts are still unknown.

He said, “Mike Ozoemena, Director of Publicity, Mascot Uzor-Kalu Campaign and APC Collation Officer in Aba North, has been whisked away by some men on white Hilux from his ward, Industrial Ward 2 Aba North to an unknown destination.



“We don’t know his whereabouts. We don’t know where they’re taking him to and we’re calling for immediate rescue.”



The Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, did not respond to calls and text message sent to his mobile number.

Earlier, a substance suspected to be a bomb has exploded at the Umuola Hall, Ward 8, Ogbor Hill, Aba North council during the election.

No life was lost, but electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and party agents scampered to safety.



However, security agents stormed the area and restored order.

A voter, who gave his Chinedu Eze, said they were in a queue when a loud sound enveloped the area and everyone fled.

He said, “We were in the queue; some people were being accredited to cast their votes when we heard a loud sound. Everybody took to their heels. It was a bomb and we didn’t know where it came from.”