BREAKING: Gridlock As Fire Breaks Out On Otedola Bridge In Lagos

A raging inferno on the popular Otedola Bridge in Lagos State has led to a heavy gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and other parts of the state.

According to Daily Trust, an accident involving two tankers, a trailer and two cars led to the fire outbreak.

Emergency responders comprising the Lagos Fire Service, the state Emergency Management Agency and the State Traffic Management Authority, among others, are on the ground to put out the fire and clear the expressway for vehicular movement.

On its Twitter page, LASTMA said the accident is affecting traffic backwards Motorway-7up to Alapere presently.

Motorists have been advised to use CMD Rd, 7up area to link Oworoshonki and Gbagada respectively