Buhari Didn’t Understand Road Photograph Ganduje Presented To Him – Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso wondered why the governor acquired a “loan of N20 billion” for the project, which he said is the responsibility of the Federal Government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2021

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari did not understand the road project photograph that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje presented to him at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Earlier in the week, Buhari played host to Ganduje who showed him a prototype of the proposed Muhammadu Buhari three-level interchange in Kano.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso wondered why the governor acquired a “loan of N20 billion” for the project, which he said is the responsibility of the Federal Government.

He accused Ganduje of not getting his priorities right, saying the education and welfare of the people ought to be on the front burner.

“Instead of Ganduje to go and see the president and ask him to do the bridge, because it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to do the flyovers connecting Kano city to Wudil, the governor went ahead and presented a photo that was badly designed, which even the president did not understand. There is something better in his (the president’s) office,” the former governor stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Meets Chief Of Army Staff Over Secession Threats
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Dragged To Court For Re-Appointing NPA Director, Usman, For Another Five Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections How Jailed Professor Rigged Election For PDP, Not Me – Akpabio
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Break Nigeria Without War, Bloodshed, ACF Tells Agitators
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Needs A Revolution, Every Other Thing Is A Distraction – Sowore
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Meets Chief Of Army Staff Over Secession Threats
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME I Won't Forgive Killer Of My Daughter – Father Of Minna Bride Burnt To Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Dragged To Court For Re-Appointing NPA Director, Usman, For Another Five Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections How Jailed Professor Rigged Election For PDP, Not Me – Akpabio
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Break Nigeria Without War, Bloodshed, ACF Tells Agitators
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Community, Kill Scores Of Residents, Burn 200 Houses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Needs A Revolution, Every Other Thing Is A Distraction – Sowore
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Why Soldiers Embarked On Protest In North-East – Army Reacts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Prays Against Another Civil War In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gridlock As Fire Breaks Out On Otedola Bridge In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Economy Under Buhari Remains Weak With High Unemployment Rate– Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad