I will resign If I'm Asked To Do Something Against My Conscience—EFCC Chairman

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2021

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that he is ready to tender his resignation if he is asked to compromise the rules.

He emphasised the need to rid the country of corruption and corrupt personnel.

Abdulrasheed Bawa EFCC

The EFCC boss said this on Friday when he featured in a Nigerian Television Authority interview programme One-on-One.

His words were contained in a statement titled ‘We’ll rid Nigeria of corruption – Bawa Vows,’ which was issued on the official Twitter handle of the EFCC.

“We need to change our attitudes in Nigeria,” Bawa was quoted to have said.

“We are in the habit of worshipping people that have money in the society, but never bother to ask questions about their source of income. In winning the fight against corruption, we are engaging all stakeholders including religious leaders, community leaders and others.

“We are going to embark on massive public enlightenment to sensitise people on the need to shun corruption in all its forms.”

The EFCC boss continued, “I will continue to do what is right.

“The Commission under my watch will continue to abide by the rule of law. If anybody asks me to do anything contrary to my conscience or against the rule of law, I will resign my appointment.”

He stated that fighting corruption was an onerous task that should not be left in the hands of EFCC alone and urged Nigerians to stop glorifying corruption and corrupt people in the society.

The EFCC boss vowed that the commission under his watch would not relent in its efforts to bring all corrupt elements, high or low in this country to justice.

“We have just created Directorate of Intelligence. We need to re-engage ourselves with all our stakeholders in the fight against corruption because this is something we cannot do alone, all hands must be on deck,” he said.

On the directive that all bankers should declare their assets before June 1, 2021, the anti-graft boss said there is no going back on the directive noting that, “laws permit the commission to investigate assets of public officers including bankers”.

There is a law called the Bank Employee Declaration of Assets, Act 1986. We are not saying they should declare their assets to us. What we are saying is that they should declare it to the statutory bodies. We are going to be calling for it.

“As a Commission, we need to know what you have as a banker. Come June 1, 2021, we are going to be asking for it," he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

EFCC Press Release
