Nigeria Needs A Revolution, Every Other Thing Is A Distraction – Sowore

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has called on those agitating for the break-up of the country to have a rethink and allow the revolution to take place.

He told the agitators not to be carried away by the illusion that their problems would be solved the moment they break up the country.

He noted that many Nigerians joined the calls for break up out of frustration and disillusionment arising from the myriads of problems bedevilling the country.

Sowore disclosed this on Friday in Abuja while speaking at the People's Alternative Political Parties Summit titled, “New Nigeria is Possible.”

The activist wondered how the proponents of secession would break up the hearts of those who destroyed the country and inflicted untold hardship on the Nigerians.

He, however, suggested that it was better to break up the hearts of oppressive leaders rather than break up the country.

Sowore said, “Before the breakup, let's have the revolution first so that those people who put us in this condition will not have the joy of going anywhere for comfort.

“How will you break up the hearts of the people who are destroying Nigeria who will now go back to their various new nation-states?”

He maintained that the same mistake made by the British for not seeking the permission of the people would be made if such an agenda pushes through.

He, however, cautioned various ethnic groups to be circumspect in their agitation for self-determination, adding that the only workable alternative was to allow a revolution to take place.

He frowned on the culture of immortalising past leaders who he described as architects of the nation's woes by naming public roads, schools and buildings after them.

He said he was saddened driving on the roads named after former leaders such as Late Sani Abacha, Ibrahim Gbadamosi Babangida, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and others.

Sowore said, “As of today, these individuals have turned Nigeria into a superpower without power. They have made this country headquarters of the poorest people in the world. One of those people was recently awarded an appointment at the World Trade Organisation."