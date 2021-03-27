Panic As Explosion Disrupts Voting In Abia Bye-Election

However, security agents stormed the area and restored order. As of the time of filing this report, voting has restarted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2021

A substance suspected to be a bomb has exploded at the Umuola Hall, Ward 8, Ogbor Hill, Aba North council, in Abia State, at the ongoing by-election into the Aba North/South federal constituency seat.

According to Vanguard, no life was lost, but electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and party agents scampered to safety.

Akelicious.net

However, security agents stormed the area and restored order. As of the time of filing this report, voting has restarted.

A voter, who gave his Chinedu Eze said they were in a  queue when a loud sound enveloped the area and everyone fled.

He said, “We were on the queue; some people were being accredited to cast their votes when we heard a loud sound. Everybody took to their heels. It was a bomb and we didn’t know where it came from.”

As at press time, efforts to get the reaction of the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, was unsuccessful.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Didn’t Understand Road Photograph Ganduje Presented To Him – Kwankwaso
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Meets Chief Of Army Staff Over Secession Threats
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Dragged To Court For Re-Appointing NPA Director, Usman, For Another Five Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections How Jailed Professor Rigged Election For PDP, Not Me – Akpabio
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Break Nigeria Without War, Bloodshed, ACF Tells Agitators
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Didn’t Understand Road Photograph Ganduje Presented To Him – Kwankwaso
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Meets Chief Of Army Staff Over Secession Threats
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME I Won't Forgive Killer Of My Daughter – Father Of Minna Bride Burnt To Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Dragged To Court For Re-Appointing NPA Director, Usman, For Another Five Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections How Jailed Professor Rigged Election For PDP, Not Me – Akpabio
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Break Nigeria Without War, Bloodshed, ACF Tells Agitators
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Community, Kill Scores Of Residents, Burn 200 Houses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Needs A Revolution, Every Other Thing Is A Distraction – Sowore
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Why Soldiers Embarked On Protest In North-East – Army Reacts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Prays Against Another Civil War In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gridlock As Fire Breaks Out On Otedola Bridge In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad