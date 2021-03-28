EXCLUSIVE: University Of Lagos Forces Students To Sign Form Absolving School Of Blame Over COVID-19 Infection Before Exams

They are letting us sign off our rights to a safe environment of learning. We have suffered enough already.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2021

The University of Lagos, Akoka, has put together a COVID-19 indemnity form for 300 level to 500 level students of the institution which implies the university will not bear any burden for students who contract the virus during the physical school examination.

The indemnity form, obtained by SaharaReporters, stated that the students have indemnified the university “from the consequences, liabilities that may result in my being infected with COVID-19 or my infecting others with COVID-19.”

UNILAG

Although the university claimed in the form that it had put in place “policies to reduce the spread of COVID-19”, students told SaharaReporters that the university had no obvious policy to contain the virus and everyone is for themselves in the examination.

“Look at the statements carefully. The question now is what are the 'measures' they have put in place to warrant this exculpatory form in the case when things go awful? They are letting us sign off our rights to a safe environment of learning. We have suffered enough already.

“They are asking us to sign this indemnity form to sit physical exams – for 300 level to 500 level students – after wobbling online classes. Even the online tests have been nonsense,” a student lamented.

SaharaReporters observed on the indemnity form that students were asked to sign that the university had good policies in place even though none of them was mentioned for reference.

The form, Indemnity Form for First Semester 2019/2020 Session, reads, “I acknowledge the contagious nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and note the measures announced by the Presidential Task Force on practising good social distancing, compulsory wearing of nose (face) mask, among other measures.  

“I further acknowledge that the University of Lagos has put in place policies to reduce the spread of COVID-19. I undertake that I will comply with all policies and measures to reduce the spread while attending my lectures and carrying out all other activities pertaining to my studies.

“I understand that the risk of becoming exposed and/or being infected by COVID-19 or infecting others with the COVID-19 may result from the actions, omissions or negligence of myself.

“I hereby indemnify the University of Lagos from the consequences, liabilities that may result in my being infected with COVID-19 ot my infecting others with COVID-19.

“I also indemnify the University of Lagos of any claims on bed space fees arising from the consequential lockdown of the Halls of Residence occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and from the emergency residency arrangements made to accommodate all students participating in the physical examinations in the First Semester 2019/2020 examination.”

SaharaReporters, New York

