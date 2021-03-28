IGP Crack Team Arrives Benue To Probe Governor Ortom’s Assassination Attempt

The Special Investigation Task Force set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has arrived in Makurdi, Benue State, to investigate the reported attack and attempted murder of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

According to the police on Sunday, the team is led by DCP Abba Kyari and the team consists of operatives from the Tactical Investigation Units of the Force Intelligence Bureau and other experienced crack detectives.

The policemen are said to be trained “with specialised competencies in crime scene investigation and reconstruction, ballistics, fingerprint analysis and other core areas of forensics.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, said the team is expected to take over and consolidate all ongoing investigation into the incident.

“The team is also expected to investigate all angles of the reported attack with a view to ensuring that all persons empirically linked to the incident are apprehended and brought to book,” he added.

Ortom was attacked by some unknown gunmen two Saturdays ago while on inspection of his farm along Makurdi-Gboko Road.

The governor had stated how he ran away on foot to escape from the assailants, who were believed to be Fulani herdsmen.