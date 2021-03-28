Why We Arrested 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby —Ogun Police

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had given birth to six other children for three different men.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2021

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old woman, Sukurat Olajoke, for killing her one-month-old baby and dumping her corpse in Ogun River.

The police stated that the suspect was arrested by policemen attached to the Enugada divisional headquarters, Abeokuta, who were on a routine patrol.

According to the police in a release, the detectives saw the woman throw something into the river.

The police stated that the suspicious behaviour of the woman, after throwing the object into the river, attracted the policemen who quickly apprehended her for questioning.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “It was on interrogation that the suspect, who lives at Agboole Alakoye area of Igbo Ora in Oyo state, confessed that what she threw into the river was the corpse of her one-month-old baby, who she killed out of frustration.

“She confessed further that the person responsible for her pregnancy and the baby, rejected her and the baby, and since she had no means of taking care of the child, she decided to kill and throw her into the river. 

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had given birth to six other children for three different men, before getting pregnant for one man simply identified as Hakeem, who refused to accept the paternity of the child. 

“The DPO later engaged the services of local divers, who helped in recovering the corpse of the child, and it has been deposited at the general hospital mortuary. 

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.”

