255 Nigerians Stranded In Saudi Arabia Arrive In Abuja

NIDCOM said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via Saudi Air Flight SV3405.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission has announced the arrival of 255 Nigerians who were stranded in Saudi Arabia.

NIDCOM said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via Saudi Air Flight SV3405 at about 1 pm on Monday, March 29, 2021.

File photo

The Commission said, "The returnees, as part of a first batch, will proceed on quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

“Other returnees arrival are expected in subsequent days.”

