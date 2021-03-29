Bandits Demand N10million Protection Fee From Katsina Community To Stop Further Attacks

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

Sequel to the attack on Kakumi village in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina state, the bandits have directed the community to provide N10 million as protection money to stop further attacks.

According to Blueinknews, the gunmen sent their request via a telephone number they seized during an attack on the village on Friday.

A community leader in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said the bandits made it clear the payment of this huge amount of money will make them stop attacking the village.

The gunmen had on Friday around 7:00pm attacked Kakumi village where they killed three people and injured many others.

This comes a few days after gunmen told residents of Dunkawa village in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state that they will not stop attacking communities in the area until the government grants them amnesty and pays them monthly allowances.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen who stormed the village with sophisticated weapons on Thursday boasted that no one could help the residents unless their demands were met.

It was learnt that they came into the village, armed with sophisticated weapons and shouting different slogans.

According to residents, they walked around unchecked, moving freely and even patronised local shops.

“They told us not to panic as they were not in the community to attack or kill anybody but to send us to the government. They said nobody, not even the President, Muhammadu Buhari can help us until the government grants them amnesty and agrees to pay them monthly allowances. 

“They have been attacking our community, they were here last week and killed some villagers. We have recorded more than five attacks this month alone,” a resident of Dunkawa told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters, New York

